Pelicans to hold National Anthem tryouts

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans baseball team will host 2017 National Anthem tryouts at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark March 14 at 5 p.m.

According to a news release, registration takes place between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. at gate one near right field. Tryouts will take place rain or shine. All ages are welcome and everyone will get a chance to audition, but a tryout does not guarantee a spot to perform during the season.

Vocalists must sing without a music track, but musicians and groups with instruments are welcome to audition as well.

Contact Assistant General Manager of Community Development Jen Brunson at Jen@MyrtleBeachPelicans.com or 843-918-6022 for more information.

