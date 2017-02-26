Red Cross assists Kingstree family after house fire - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Red Cross assists Kingstree family after house fire

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
KINGSTREE, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained American Red Cross volunteers are assisting a Kingstree family whose home was damaged by a fire Saturday.

According to a news release, the Williamsburg County Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for three adults and four children to buy food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

