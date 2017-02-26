Red Cross assists Conway family after house fire

Disaster-trained American Red Cross volunteers are assisting a Conway family whose home was damaged by a fire Saturday. (Source: Raycom Media)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Disaster-trained American Red Cross volunteers are assisting a Conway family whose home was damaged by a fire Saturday.

According to a news release, Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the blaze on Sterm Drive. The Red Cross is providing financial assistance for four adults and seven children to buy food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.