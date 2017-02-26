TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol responds to wreck in Murrells Inle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol responds to wreck in Murrells Inlet

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a wreck in Murrells Inlet Sunday morning.

According to the SCHP website, it happened at 9:52 a.m. at US 17 Bypass and Tadlock Drive near Home Depot. The site states no injuries were reported.

Drivers in the area should use caution.

