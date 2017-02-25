Coroner identifies passenger killed in Florence crash - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Coroner identifies passenger killed in Florence crash

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
A Florence man died in a crash early Saturday morning at Douglas and Athens streets. (Source: Raycom Media) A Florence man died in a crash early Saturday morning at Douglas and Athens streets. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man died in a crash early Saturday morning at Douglas and Athens streets.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, Larry James Blackmon, 46, died after the vehicle in which he was a passenger hit the old Elliot Lumber Company building.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The Florence Police Department is investigating.

