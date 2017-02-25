Coroner identifies passenger killed in Florence crash

A Florence man died in a crash early Saturday morning at Douglas and Athens streets. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man died in a crash early Saturday morning at Douglas and Athens streets.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, Larry James Blackmon, 46, died after the vehicle in which he was a passenger hit the old Elliot Lumber Company building.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The Florence Police Department is investigating.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.