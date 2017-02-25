‘Flashback Cinema’ to bring old movies to Grand 14 Cinema at Market Common

“Old school” movie buffs in Myrtle Beach are in for a treat this March. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – “Old school” movie buffs in Myrtle Beach are in for a treat this March.

The Flashback Cinema website lists the Grand 14 Cinema at Market Common as a theater that will feature classic films throughout the month.

A schedule of movies and dates follows:

Feb. 26/Mar. 1: Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Mar. 5/Mar. 8: Rear Window (1954)

Mar. 12/Mar. 15: Dirty Dancing (1987)

Mar. 19/Mar. 22: Young Frankentein (1971)

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.