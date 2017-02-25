‘Flashback Cinema’ to bring old movies to Grand 14 Cinema at Mar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

'Flashback Cinema' to bring old movies to Grand 14 Cinema at Market Common

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
"Old school" movie buffs in Myrtle Beach are in for a treat this March.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – “Old school” movie buffs in Myrtle Beach are in for a treat this March.

The Flashback Cinema website lists the Grand 14 Cinema at Market Common as a theater that will feature classic films throughout the month.

A schedule of movies and dates follows:

  • Feb. 26/Mar. 1: Singin’ in the Rain (1952)
  • Mar. 5/Mar. 8: Rear Window (1954)
  • Mar. 12/Mar. 15: Dirty Dancing (1987)
  • Mar. 19/Mar. 22: Young Frankentein (1971)

