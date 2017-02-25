Bonfire Restaurant in Conway remodels, reopens months after fire

Fire damaged the Bonfire Taqueria in May 2016 and reopened Saturday after remodeling. (Source: Bonfire Taqueria on Facebook)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Fire damaged the Bonfire Taqueria in May 2016. It reopened Saturday after remodeling.

In the days and weeks leading up to the reopening, Bonfire posted updates to its Facebook page detailing fundraising efforts, staff training, beer training and remodeling photos.

A post Saturday read, “The moment you’ve all been waiting for! We are open today!”

The “about” section on the Facebook page states Bonfire - A Smokin’ Taqueria brings a fun, swanky, take on a classic Southern smoked barbeque. Chef Darren Smith has crafted an exciting menu that combines southern barbeque with a Tex-Mex flair. Located on the Waccamaw River, Bonfire brings a fun atmosphere with its industrial, rustic interior and imaginative murals by local artist Luke Horowitz.

Along with the extraordinary barbecue food, Bonfire is one of the first restaurants in the area to offer wine “on tap” – which has been highly touted by Wine Spectator. With canned beer and growlers (your choice of beer or wine), bags of ice, and plastic wine glasses, they offer the perfect summer boat/takeout package.

