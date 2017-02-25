Crews extinguish brush fire in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters with the Windy Hill Rural Fire Department extinguished a brush fire Saturday afternoon.

Firefighter Nathan Settlemyre said it happened at 305 South Jeffords Street in an area he described as somewhere people go to dump trash.

Crews were on scene for about an hour and a half. Residents in the area said they believed the fire was caused by a downed power line.

