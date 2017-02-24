Boy who found cash from bank robbery brings tellers cupcakes, words of encouragement

A 7-year-old gave tellers at TD Bank a card with encouraging words on it. (Source: Steele Family)

Griffin Steele gives the tellers at TD Bank cupcakes during his visit on Friday. (Soure: Steele Family)

Griffin Steele, right, came to TD Bank on Friday to open a savings account with the money he was awarded for his good citizen recognition. (Source: Steele Family)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The 7-year-old boy who was recognized with a check and a plaque after finding a garbage bag full of money from a bank robbery and reported it to police was back at that financial institution Friday to open an account and give the tellers some encouraging words.

Griffin Steele and his family went to TD Bank to open a savings account for him with the $250 the bank gave the child earlier this month.

While there, the young Steele gave the tellers cupcakes as well as an encouraging card.

Written on the card was a Bible verse, Psalm 91:4, which reads, “He will cover you with his feathers and under his wings you will find refuge.”

On the bottom was written, “Love, Griff.”

Steele made the startling discovery late last month during a trip with his father to the toy store.

When his father noticed the tires of his vehicle were low, the two stopped to fill them up at a local gas station.

It was at that gas station that Steele found a bag full of money with red dye on it in a garbage can.

Last week, Steele was recognized as a good citizen by Horry County police for his decision to report the money, as well as the check from TD Bank.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.