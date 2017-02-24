CCU's performance of 'Oklahoma' to benefit students

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A college education can be expensive, but now Coastal Carolina University has found a fun way to help alleviate some of those costs.

The board of visitors at the Edwards College will hold two special events each year. On Saturday, the first is tied to the theatre department’s production of “Oklahoma.”

Special tickets to the show are $50 and cover a cocktail hour, exclusive performance, and a dessert and coffee bar reception.

All of the proceeds will go right back to the students.

“We’ve got theatre students that are actually a part of this production that are already benefiting from a lot of the scholarship opportunities that this ticket will actually pay for,” said Shannon Cook, an assistant with the cultural arts program. “But it’s not for performing arts students, it’s general scholarships, it’s study abroad scholarships, and that’s really about benefiting the students that we have, future students and even the community members.”

Saturday’s performance of “Oklahoma” starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Wheelwright Auditorium on CCU’s campus.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.