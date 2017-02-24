Bubba's Fish Shack near perfect score

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two eateries received high scores, while another needs some work, in this week’s Restaurant Scorecard.

At Mad Myrtle's Old Fashioned Ice Creamery, winter business is strong and their score from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is equally good.



Restaurant owner Chris Walker said there was a minor violation, which centered around the powdered sugar not being in a container with that label. He added it was fixed immediately.

Mad Myrtle’s Ice Creamery earned a 97 score.

Next, Cafe Old Vienna in Myrtle Beach earned a 91 score.

Points were deducted when the inspector saw foods were not being date marked properly, however it was corrected during the inspection.

Other infractions were wet, soiled wiping cloths sitting out on a counter instead of being placed in a sanitizer bucket, and boxes and containers of food being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler.

The issues were corrected during the inspection and a follow-up is set for this week.

Over at Best of Philly on South Kings Highway, owners were informed their restaurant scored an 89.

Some of the infractions included an odor to the uncooked chicken tenders in drawers on the cookline, the chicken sitting in a gummy, thick liquid, and bottles for water and sauces not being labeled.

The owner said most of the violations occurred because he is in the process of making renovations.

He said he's confident he will have a higher score when inspectors return this week.

Bubba's Fish Shack in Surfside Beach earned a nearly perfect score of 99 during its recent inspection.

For customers, they say they enjoy the restaurant’s atmosphere, the cleanliness and, most of all, the catfish.

In an update, the Ho Wah Restaurant on South Kings Highway, which earned a 78 during a recent inspection after inspectors found, among other things, roaches near the freezer and cooler, received an overall score of 99 last week during a follow-up.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.