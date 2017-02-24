FIRST ALERT: Hold off on gardening this weekend, Winter not over yet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) More record high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s are likely on Saturday, but winter's chill is likely to return.

Record high temperatures of 73 in Myrtle Beach, and 80 in Lumberton have already been recorded the last few days, and more record warmth is on the way for Saturday.

While the temperatures are more like what we normally see in late April or early May, it's starting to look more likely that winter-like temperatures will make a comeback.

Long range forecast models are starting to indicate a growing chance of a return to colder weather by the early and middle part of March. It's too soon to tell just much temperatures may fall, but a period of below normal temperatures is looking more likely.

Frost and freezing temperatures in March is actually quite normal. In fact, the average date of the last freeze of the season averages around March 15th in Myrtle Beach, March 24th in Florence, and as late as April 1st in Lumberton.

So, while the warm weather may have you tempted to plant spring flowers, hold off for now.