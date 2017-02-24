TRAFFIC ALERT: Exit ramp closed on S.C. 31 near Robert Edge Park - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Exit ramp closed on S.C. 31 near Robert Edge Parkway

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The right exit ramp on S.C. 31 North is closed due to a traffic crash Friday afternoon.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened one mile south of South 90 and Robert Edge Parkway.

No other information was immediately available. 

