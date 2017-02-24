Myrtle Beach first responders attend training for helping those with hearing loss

The 23-mile traffic loop for bikers in Myrtle Beach that goes into effect each night this weekend has been postponed due to inclement weather.More >>
The 23-mile traffic loop for bikers in Myrtle Beach that goes into effect each night this weekend has been postponed due to inclement weather.More >>
Horry County police announced Sunday via Twitter a suspect wanted in connection with the March murder of a man found shot to death along Johnson Shelley Road in Conway was arrested.More >>
Horry County police announced Sunday via Twitter a suspect wanted in connection with the March murder of a man found shot to death along Johnson Shelley Road in Conway was arrested.More >>
Crews in Pawleys Island are repairing a broken water main, which will cause a road closure and a possible water outage.More >>
Crews in Pawleys Island are repairing a broken water main, which will cause a road closure and a possible water outage.More >>
A man was arrested Sunday morning in Florence after trying to break into an ex-girlfriend’s apartment, entering into a standoff with police and fleeing to a neighboring balcony.More >>
A man was arrested Sunday morning in Florence after trying to break into an ex-girlfriend’s apartment, entering into a standoff with police and fleeing to a neighboring balcony.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in a room at the Sands Ocean Club Resort Saturday.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in a room at the Sands Ocean Club Resort Saturday.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings and watches for several East Texas counties.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings and watches for several East Texas counties.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sky diving accident involving an instructor and a trainee Sunday morning.More >>