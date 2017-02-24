Myrtle Beach first responders attend training for helping those with hearing loss

Myrtle Beach first responders took part in a training seminar to learn how to best work with those suffering from hearing loss. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach first responders took part in a course on Friday that was aimed at teaching them how best to work with someone who is hearing impaired.

The class, called Deaf Sensitivity Training for First Responders, was held in conjunction with the Hearing Loss Association of America.

Its goal was to supply first responders with the tools they need to communicate effectively with those who have hearing loss.

“I’ve been doing classes since July this past year,” said David Bitters, president of the Hearing Loss Association of America, Midlands chapter. “I’ve been with over 900 police officers. I’ve been with anyone who works in law enforcement. I give them an advisory card where they can keep this on them and if they come across someone who is hearing impaired or deaf, they can ask them to point at the icons to communicate.”

