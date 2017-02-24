Crews working to repair sinkhole in Florence

Work continues to repair a sinkhole in downtown Florence. (Source: Kady Morris James Coffey)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Crews are working to repair a sinkhole that opened up in downtown Florence on Friday.

A WMBF viewer submitted photos of the repair work taking place on Irby Street, in the area of Cheeves Street.

By 3:45 p.m. Friday, the viewer said the work had been finished.

