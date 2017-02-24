West Florence Fire Rescue acquires new truck platform apparatus - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

West Florence Fire Rescue acquires new truck platform apparatus

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – West Florence Fire Rescue’s Board of Commissioners and chief officers announced Friday via Facebook the acquisition of a new piece of equipment.

The post said a 2016 102-foot KME ArialCat Platform, affixed atop a fire engine, will save tax payers in the growing West Florence area money.

WFFR thanked Safe Industries for their assistance in the purchase.

