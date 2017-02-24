Home owner hopes to reunite lost horse with owner

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A male gelding horse wandered onto Kim Currow-Miller’s property Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 in Loris off Southern Crest Drive. Currow-Miller checked the animal out for any distinctive markings, tattoos or tags that would identify the owner but it was to no avail.

Fortunately, Currow-Miller knows a thing or two about horses. She doesn’t have any but she grew up with them so she took the animal in. She has been caring for him on her two-acre property since then. She even named him Lucky.

Currow-Miller is hoping to return the animal to its rightful owner. She has reached out on social media sites like Craigslist and Horry County’s lost and found Facebook page. She has even contacted the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control and the Horry County Humane Society.

So far, no one has come forward.

The horse community in Loris has been pitching in to help care for Lucky. Tractor Supply has donated hay and friends have donated a porcelain bath tub to serve as a water trough and T Posts for fencing. Kim reached out to a mobile veterinarian, Dr. Martin, who she says is coming today to give the horse a full examination including a Coggins test and to check if Lucky has a micro-chip that will help identify the owner.

If no one claims Lucky, Currow-Miller says she’ll keep him. She said the horse community unfortunately believes Lucky was intentionally released from the owner's care.

If you know whose animal this may be, contact WMBF News and we will put you in touch with Kim Currow-Miller.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.