MYR sees highest passenger volumes in four years

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Department of Airports released statistics for Myrtle Beach International Airport for the month of January.

According to a news release, 68,066 passengers passed through MYR in January, up 4.6 percent from 65,078 January 2016.

The number of deplanements, or people getting off planes, totaled 33, 858 compared to 32,140 in 2016.

“Both Delta and American generated more deplanements than last year, pushing the Airport’s passengers volumes to the highest level since January 2012,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County. “The partnership between Horry County Department of Airports and its airline partners is strong, and we thank them for their continued commitment to Myrtle Beach International Airport and our market.”

