FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Highway 17 Bypass near 21st Ave. North cleared after collision

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The two right southbound lanes of Highway 17 Bypass were closed about two miles north of Highway 501 in Myrtle Beach due to a traffic collision, according to the SC Department of Transportation.

The collision was reported by the SCDOT at about 8:54 a.m. Friday morning near 21st Avenue North. SCDOT reported that the lanes were cleared at about 9:30 a.m.

