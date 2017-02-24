Montgomery Gentry to headline Carolina Country Music Fest Kick-Off Concert

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert for the Carolina Country Music Fest will feature Montgomery Gentry, organizers announced Friday.

The McDonald’s Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert will take place on Thursday, June 8, the evening before the three-day Carolina Country Music Fest officially begins in Myrtle Beach, according to a news release from organizers.

The country duo Montgomery Gentry has sold millions of albums worldwide, and has 11 studio albums, 20 singles, and an induction into the Grand Ole Opry, according to the news release.

CCMF is gifting nearly $500,000 in complimentary kick-off concert tickets to anyone who has purchased General Admission tickets in advance. Any three-day General Admission tickets purchased before Friday, March 10 at 11:59 p.m. will also include free admission to the kick-off concert, the release states.

Single day tickets to the kick-off concert are available for $39, organizers said. Local residents can purchase kick-off concert tickets for $19, with an ID as proof of address, from the following locations: The Bowery, 110 Ninth Ave. N.; ART Burger Sushi Bar, 706 N. Ocean Blvd.; Chemist, 300 Ninth Ave. N.; Gordo Taco’s, 214 Ninth Ave N.; Noisy Oyster, 101 S. Kings Hwy.

Artists announced for the three-day festival include: Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Lee Brice, Billy Currington, Chris Young, Kip Moore, Big and Rich, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis, Jordan Rager, Kevin Mac, Luke Combs, and Dee Jay Silver. Festival organizers say there will be over 30 country music artists at the four-day event.

See a slideshow of artists that have been announced for the 2017 CCMF so far here

General admission tickets are currently priced at $179, VIP passes now run $399, and “Super VIP” passes are $1,099. Click here to for more information and to purchase tickets.

The 2016 Carolina Country Music Fest took place at the former Pavilion site on Ocean Boulevard from June 9 to 12, and an estimated 25,000 people attended. Headliners for that event included Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.