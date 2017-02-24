Pee Dee representative works to simplify business licenses across the state

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - If you are a small business owner, there could be a change coming to the way you run your business.

The bill would specifically impact those who have a handful of businesses spread throughout various South Carolina towns and cities.

“If you have a business that covers multiple cities or municipalities you have to execute different dates and licenses. This bill attempts to simplify it. You’ll deal with one place, the South Carolina Secretary of State,” said District 63 Representative Jay Jordan.

Jordan said he became aware of how time-consuming, confusing and frustrating the process of getting multiple business licenses can be for small business owners.

“I started hearing issues over the summer when I was appointed to a tax committee by the speaker of the house. We dealt with various issues like property taxes and income taxes, but this is a specific issue we dealt with and heard from many business owners across the state who would like some uniformity across the state so that they can better plan and better conduct their businesses,” Jordan said.

Jordan said that he is currently working with cities around the state to make the bill beneficial for cities and business owners.

The bill is currently headed to the house floor.

