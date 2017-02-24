Two taken to hospital after Highway 501 crash

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 501 Friday morning, according to Chief Brian VanAernem with Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-car crash brought northbound traffic to a standstill on part of Highway 501.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened at 5:37 a.m. near East Cox Ferry Road.

WMBF News' crews on the scene said the scene was clear as of 6:55 a.m.

