Two taken to hospital after Highway 501 crash

The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday night and is investigating it as fatal.More >>
At least one person was killed in a wreck Sunday near Lake City.More >>
The Horry County Police Department arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing in Carolina Forest Saturday.More >>
The driver of a moped died in a hit-and-run wreck early Saturday morning in Conway.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in a room at the Sands Ocean Club Resort Saturday.More >>
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.More >>
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.More >>
A body found on Biloxi Beach Saturday morning has been identified and the death has been ruled accidental.More >>
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.More >>
