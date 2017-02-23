Man faces charges after ruckus at Margaritaville at Broadway at the Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Marion man remained in jail Thursday night under no bond following his Feb. 19 arrest for allegedly causing a disturbance at the Margaritaville location at Broadway at the Beach.

According to online records for the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Emmanuel Germaine Godbolt, 31, was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana 28 grams or less and malicious injury to animals or personal property.

An incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states that the suspect had been at the restaurant for about four hours. An employee told law enforcement that Godbolt “seemed to be confused and very paranoid.”

The employee tried to talk the suspect into leaving, saying security was on its way.

Once security arrived, the suspect tried to get behind the restaurant’s bar, according to the report. At one point, he allegedly grabbed a glass cup and broke it on a table.

“As security got closer, the offender then started to stab himself with the glass,” the report stated.

Another restaurant employee told police he went to the bar to grab some drinks when the suspect asked him where he could do some “coke,” according to the report.

“The witness told the offender to go away and that’s when the offender flashed a bag in front of the witness’ face and asked if he wanted to sell him some ‘purp,’” the report stated.

Restaurant staff reportedly tried to detain the suspect before security arrived. He was able to break free and had to be pepper sprayed before police arrived, according to the report.

During a search, police allegedly found a bag with cocaine, marijuana and a dollar bill inside. Damage to the restaurant was over $2,000, the report stated.

