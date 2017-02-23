One arrested in Atlantic Beach for heroin possession, another sought for armed robbery

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Heroin slips and other drugs were confiscated during an arrest in Atlantic Beach. (Source: Atlantic Beach Police)

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The search for an armed robbery suspect in Atlantic Beach led to the arrest of another man who was allegedly in possession of 50 slips of heroin and other drugs.

Atlantic Beach Police Chief Tim Taylor said Demetrius Harshaw was arrested around 11 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex.

Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Harshaw was charged with possession of cocaine, manufacturing or possession of schedule IV drugs with intent to distribute and the manufacture or distribution of methamphetamine or cocaine base.

He remained in jail Thursday night under no bond.

Taylor said law enforcement officers were initially looking for 20-year-old Anadai Kalil Keel, the suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the same apartment complex where Harshaw was apprehended.

According to police, Harshaw took off running after seeing law enforcement and was soon caught. A bag he dropped allegedly contained the heroin slips, as well as crack cocaine, crack, marijuana, $300 in cash and other drug paraphernalia.

“Heroin is a major, major problem throughout Horry County and that’s something that we all need to come together and crack down on because it’s taking many lives,” Taylor said.

As for Keel, Taylor said he is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Atlantic Beach police.

