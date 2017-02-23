New learning initiative taking off in Florence School District One

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A new way of learning is gaining traction in classrooms in Florence School District one, and soon local parents will get a chance to get their children involved.

The new initiative is called STEAM and it’s all about bringing real world examples into the classroom and teaching them via a hands-on approach.

Kindergarten through fourth grade students at Carver Elementary School are currently learning marketing and computer coding through the new magnet program.

“It’s available to every student within the grades. The curriculum they will learn is project lead the way curriculum and coding," said Clandara Brisbone, STEAM coach. "They will experience all these things in the school day.”

Carver’s STEAM program is opening up to the entire district. On March 25, parents will be able to enter their children in a lottery if they would like them to be enrolled in the STEAM Magnet Program.

“As a parent, you should consider allowing your child to come to Carver Elementary because it’s a practical experience for your children and it prepares them for the future,” Brisbone said.

