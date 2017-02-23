New learning initiative taking off in Florence School District One

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A crash involving an SUV and a trailer carrying a boat blocked all lanes of Highway 905 Saturday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, it happened at 7:33 p.m. at Fowler Road in the Conway area. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in a room at the Sands Ocean Club Resort Saturday.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle Saturday night and is investigating it as fatal.
A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning after a wreck on Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident in Carolina Forest. According to an HCPD tweet, officers are on scene at Harvester Circle in The Farm community of Carolina Forest. The victim is a 46-year-old man. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner's report lists "drowning" as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
