One arrested, one sought after armed robbery in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A teen is in custody after allegedly taking part in the armed robbery of a residence in Conway.

According to information from Conway Police Lt. Selena Small, Jutwa Hollingsworth, 17, of Conway, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and armed robbery.

On Tuesday, Conway police responded to the residence on Leonard Avenue, where the victim said two suspects came into the home armed with a handgun and demanded “certain items,” according to information from Small.

The suspects fled before officers arrived. A search of the immediate led to information being obtained that helped in arresting Hollingsworth.

Police continue to search for the second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

