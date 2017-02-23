Business leaders, concerned citizens talk taxes with local congressman

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice spoke before business leaders at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Congressman Tom Rice made a visit to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Thursday to discuss the lawmaker's latest tax reform plan.

Business leaders and residents were eager to hear how the plan would affect their tax dollars.

Rice said the U.S. tax system is outdated.

"We hadn't done tax reform in 31 years, and in that time, the rest of the world has left us behind and our tax system is not economically competitive anymore," Rice said.

According to Rice, the plan would cut rates and restructure the filing status for companies and small businesses to grant them the resources to expand and allow them to be more globally competitive.

He added that the proposed plan will grant a fairer tax system to simplify the current tax provisions now in place and it would also redesign the Internal Revenue Service.

"If you are earning a salary and you're earning up to $75,000, your tax return will now be a post card," Rice said. "It's going to make your life so much simpler, and it's also going to give the IRS compliance people a whole lot less business. We might be able to downsize the IRS."

Mark Caldwell, a general manager for a Myrtle Beach pool service, saie he's interested in hearing straight facts from the lawmakers in Washington, a reason why he wanted to attend Thursday's meet and greet with Rice.

"With everything that’s going on in Washington, any time I can sit down and hear it from the horse's mouth, I want to hear what they got to say," Caldwell said.

He was pleased to hear some of the plans that would help small businesses when it comes to taxes, but he's also glad to hear it could help all Americans.

"The reduction in the personal income tax levels was, of course, attractive to every single American, and to make provisions for the people who can't afford it, I was really interested to hear that," Caldwell said. "But until the powers-that-be get behind the plan, it's not going to happen. It's just a plan."

For the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand, the benefits could be more manufacturing jobs sprouting up.

"I think you are going to see manufacturing in America become vogue again," Rice said. "I think you are going to see businesses large and small over time began to sprout up again. Instead of riding through Marion and Dillon counties and seeing all those empty factories, you are going see new factories and people back at work."

However, Caldwell, likes many Americans, said he has to see the plan in action.

"I appreciate his point of view," Caldwell said. "I'm certainly not in agreement with all of it, but it's heading in a better direction."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.