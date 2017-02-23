TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at U.S. 501, Gardner Lacy Road tying up traffic

A crash with injuries is slowing traffic at U.S. 501 and Gardner Lacy Road. (Source: SCDOT)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle crash Thursday evening is tying up traffic at U.S. 501 and Gardner Lacy Road.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the right two lanes at the intersection on the northbound side of U.S. 501 are closed as of 5:49 p.m.

Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website lists it as a collision with injuries. It occurred at 5:18 p.m.

