Second arrested in Hartsville home burglary where homeowner shot one suspect

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a Hartsville home burglary that ended with the homeowner shooting one of the burglars.

According to a Darlington County Sheriff’s Office press release, Savion Marquez Evans, 19, of Hartsville, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree burglary.

On Jan. 18, Willie Bernard Huggins, 23, was also charged with first-degree burglary.

The charges stem from a Jan. 16 home burglary on Ousleydale Road. Huggins was the suspect who was shot during the alleged incident, according to the release.

DCSO investigators continue to investigate the burglary.

