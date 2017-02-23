Catching up with Martin Truex Jr.

DAYTONA, FL (WMBF) - Martin Truex Jr. is coming off of his best season on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit. In 2016, he finished second in the Daytona 500 by inches, and won four races, including the Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

WMBF News got to catch up with him in advance of the 2017 season. Click above to hear his thoughts about Daytona and the new year.

