Allegations of missing money, excessive force lead to investigation of Scotland County Sheriff's Office

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is being investigated following allegations of money going missing from the county jail and of a deputy using excessive force.

Patty McQuillan, communications director for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, confirmed Thursday afternoon the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the allegations.

She did not have any further information as to the status of the investigation.

A message was left for Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey seeking comment.

