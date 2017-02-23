Darlington law enforcement look for man who pulled gun on deputy, fled during traffic stop

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

SOCIETY HILL, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the man who pulled a gun on a patrol deputy during a traffic stop and ran away.

According to a DCSO press release, the patrol deputy saw the driver of a vehicle commit a number of traffic violations while on U.S. 52 in the Society Hill area.

When the deputy activated the blue lights of his vehicle, the suspect sped up and tried to flee from law enforcement, the release stated.

Eventually, the suspect pulled behind a residence on Williamson Drive, came to a stop and got out of the vehicle.

“After the suspect exited the vehicle, he pulled a .45-caliber pistol from his waist band,” the release stated. “The deputy was able to wrestle the pistol from the suspect.”

At that point, the suspect ran away and the deputy was not able to locate him.

The deputy found a South Carolina ID card in the vehicle and was able to identify the suspect as Daniel Raynard Jackson, 24, of Darlington, the release stated.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Jackson charging him with possession of a firearm by a violent felon, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension and leaving a vehicle unattended.

Jackson is described as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the DCSO at (843) 398-4501 or 911.

