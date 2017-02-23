W.V. man charged with sexually assaulting 6-year-old in Horry County in 2013

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A West Virginia man is in custody in Horry County for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in December 2013.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Zachary David Sine, 22, was booked on Wednesday for first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Sine remained in jail Thursday under no bond.

According to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department, a woman who was watching the alleged victim on Jan. 6 of this year said the suspect’s name came up in conversation, which led the child to saying he hated him.

When asked further, the child alleged that the suspect had sexually assaulted him in December 2013 at a home in the Green Sea area, the report stated.

The suspect had moved to West Virginia in early 2014, according to the report. His sister allegedly volunteered that her brother had previously sexually assaulted a family member, but the incident was never reported.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.