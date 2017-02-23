March 3 food drive to support the Low Country Food Bank

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News is a proud sponsor of an upcoming food drive for the Low Country Food Bank, also sponsored by the ACC and Food Lion.

On Friday, March 3, viewers can donate nonperishable food items at the Food Lion on 501 next to the CCU campus or donate online right now by heading to: https://www.lowcountryfoodbank.org/fooddrive

WMBF News will be live at the Food Lion on March 3 in the morning with the ACC Mascots encouraging people to come out and donate.

Below are some facts about how the Low Country Food Bank is fighting hunger in our area:

3.9 million meals are distributed annually in Myrtle Beach by the Low Country Food Bank

$1 provides 6 meals for hungry children, hardworking families and struggling seniors

The Low Country Food Bank was founded in 1983 serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina

Distributed food to 200,000 families, children and seniors in 2016.

One in four children in our community are at risk of hunger.

Seniors are particularly vulnerable to the problem of food insecurity. Because they often live on fixed incomes and may be faced with healthcare costs beyond what Medicare covers, purchasing an adequate quantity and quality of food can be challenging.

