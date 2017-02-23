Director of Florence DJJ charged for filing false insurance claim

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Director of the Department of Juvenile Justice turned herself in to police Thursday morning in connection with filing a false insurance claim after a 2016 traffic crash.

Lacharda Burgess Green, 36, is charged with presenting false claim for insurance payment, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, a felony that carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine, or both. She was also charged with forgery, value less than $10,000, a felony also punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine, or both.

Green was involved in a single-vehicle collision with a dog on February 19, 2016, and gave a statement to the insurance company describing injuries to her and her juvenile son, according to arrest warrants. She then submitted forged and altered medical bills totaling $4,163.50 from the hospital to the insurance company for payment, the warrant alleges.

Green turned herself in to State Law Enforcement Division authorities Thursday, and is suspended without pay as charges move forward, according to Patrick Montgomery, the Public Affairs Director of the DJJ.

The case was investigated by SLED at the request of the S.C. Attorney General's Office. Green was booked at the Florence County Detention Center.

