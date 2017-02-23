Timmonsville police arrest man after he shot at wife in front of kids

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested Saturday after he fired a shot at his wife in front of their kids.

According to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown, the incident began with an argument at the couple’s home on Kershaw Street and the woman was not injured.

Jabari Sellers, 36, was charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense and possession of a weapon during a violent crime if not also sentenced to life without parole or death.

