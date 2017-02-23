English Bulldogs stolen from Pet Safari in Conway

The Conway Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding two dogs stolen from a business called Pet Safari in Conway Monday. (Source: CPD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Conway Police Department asked the public’s help Thursday finding two dogs stolen from a business called Pet Safari in Conway Monday.

According to a news release, the Conway Police Department is investigating the theft of two English Bulldogs.

Pet Safari is located at 1807 Parkview Road.

Anyone with any information on the dogs are asked to contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

