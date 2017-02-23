Myrtle Beach Police adds vibrating 'Howler sirens' to fleet

An officer demonstrates the 'Howler siren' at a community meeting. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The next time a Myrtle Beach Police officer speeds past, you won’t just hear the siren – you may feel it too.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is adding “Howler sirens” to its fleet, according to a Facebook post from the city. These new devices emit 10-second bursts of low-frequency sound that vibrate nearby vehicles.

“You’ll feel the siren, which is good for drivers who are listening to the radio, talking on their telephones or otherwise tuned out to the emergency traffic around them,” the city states in its post.

Listen to what the Howler siren sounds like in the video below:

