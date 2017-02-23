2 puppies stolen from Conway pet store, police seek information

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two English bulldog puppies were stolen from Pet Safari in Conway earlier this month, and Conway Police are asking for the public’s help in locating them.

On Monday, February 6, Conway Police opened an investigation into a burglary at store, located at 1807 Parkview Road in Conway, according to a news release from the department.

Anyone with information on the location of the dogs or the burglary is asked to contact Conway Police at 843-248-1790.

