2 puppies stolen from Conway pet store, police seek information

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Photo of the stolen puppies (Source: Conway Police) Photo of the stolen puppies (Source: Conway Police)
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two English bulldog puppies were stolen from Pet Safari in Conway earlier this month, and Conway Police are asking for the public’s help in locating them.

On Monday, February 6, Conway Police opened an investigation into a burglary at store, located at 1807 Parkview Road in Conway, according to a news release from the department.

Anyone with information on the location of the dogs or the burglary is asked to contact Conway Police at 843-248-1790. 

