Third suspect named, charged in Florence County murder

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested a third person in a murder that took place Feb. 1 on Francis Marion Road.

Major Mike Nunn said Debra Turner Smith, 62, of Florence, was charged with accessory after the fact of a felony. Deputies arrested Smith in Horry County. She is alleged to have driven Michael Joe Smith, who is charged with the murder, away from Florence County, helping him evade law enforcement. Additional charges are possible for Smith. She was released from the Florence County Detention Center Saturday on a $100,000 surety bond.

The second arrest arrest came Thursday morning.

Deputies executed a search warrant on Liberty Chapel Road. Rasheem Kevin Thomas was wanted in connection with the murder and was taken into custody without incident.

Thomas is charged with murder and accessory before the fact of a felony, with additional charges possible. Investigators said Thomas is alleged to have been with Smith when Kemmerlin was murdered and is also alleged to have provided Smith with the handgun used to kill Kemmerlin.

Michael Joe Smith, 39, of Florence was the first person arrested in connection with the Feb. 1 shooting death of Malcolm Kindred “Kenny” Kemmerlin, 55.

