Highway Patrol reports crash with injuries in Myrtle Beach

A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning after a wreck on Oak Street in Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach Police Department announced Saturday it is investigating a human trafficking incident.
At least one person died in a wreck involving a moped early Saturday morning in Conway.
Many bikers, motorists, beachgoers and law enforcement alike agree that the start to the Memorial Day weekend went very smoothly as far as traffic goes.
You've probably already seen a lot of motorcycles out on area roads, and also a bigger police presence. Some bikers said the extra police officers make them feel safe. Others though, say they feel harassed.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner's report lists "drowning" as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
From 1,100 miles away, across a stretch of the Atlantic Ocean, 10 college students from the Dominican Republic made their way to Myrtle Beach last summer to take part in the U.S. State Department's J1 Visa Summer Work Program.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
Former Republican Senator Jim Bunning has died.
