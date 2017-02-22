13 arrested after 2-year gang-related drug trafficking investigation in Horry, Florence and Charleston counties

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement officials announce the results of an operation carried out Wednesday. (Source WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Federal and state law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation Wednesday that involved multiple defendants in Horry, Florence and Charleston counties.

United States Attorney Beth Drake held a news conference in Conway Thursday to announce 13 individuals were arrested on federal charges for drug and gun violations.

According to a news release, a 35-count federal indictment was unsealed Wednesday charging multiple defendants.

The FBI Myrtle Beach Agency and the DEA Florence Agency began the investigation with other law enforcement partners in 2014.

The investigation targeted members of the Billie East Side Bloods gang who formed an agreement to sell heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana and traffic guns in South Carolina.

Agents used surveillance, source information and other techniques to investigate drug and gun sales. Drake commended the partnership between local, state and federal agencies.

“This joint operation involving our federal, state and local law enforcement partners signals our commitment to and emphasis on targeting significant criminal organizations operating in the Myrtle Beach, Charleston and Florence areas of South Carolina,” said Beth Drake.

Among the partnering law enforcement agencies were the FBI, DEA, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the Horry County Police Department, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Georgetown Police Department.

The charges against the defendants in the case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Florence.

An indictment listed the following 13 defendants:

Barbara Landy, also known as E-5, also known as Fizzy

Joshua Lee Randall, also known as Rude Boy

Frank William Truitt, also known as Fatz

Adrian Jerrell Lane, also known as Ace

Sydney Devin McDougall

Jerrick LaRod Thomas, also known as Juice

Chelsea Nicole Inman

Derek Bellamy, also known as Bloody D

Timothy Singletary

Alexis Kirt

Stacy Cambas

Andrew Perry

Matthew DeWitt

Find a detailed list of charges below:

