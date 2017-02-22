Citizens concerned about health coverage protest at local congressman’s office

Protesters gathered at Tom Rice's Conway office to voice their frustrations over the repeal of the Affordable Care Act. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – More than 50 people gathered on Wednesday to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and speak with U.S. Congressman Tom Rice.



It was clear the group believes in a system of checks and balances. However, their big concern was that it's all going out the window under President Donald Trump, and they are calling on representatives like Rice to step up.

Though it wasn't the town hall event some people expected it to be, and Rice was not present at his Conway field office, it didn't stop them from standing up and speaking out.

“I'm looking at the age group, OK? We are all baby boomers. I'm a retired nurse; let's get real,” one woman said to the crowd.

A man in the group said the country needs "congressmen with the guts to stand up and represent the United States.”

“Why aren't our representatives and senators and congressmen saying stop?” Larry Holt asked.

Emotions ran high at what is considered Rice's field office as his field representative and district director tried their best to hear everyone out.

“I'm sitting here telling you that people are afraid, and they are afraid because we are being pushed and pushed, radical ideas that we do not believe in,” Janice Holt said.

A lot of the concerns surrounded the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and wondering what will happen to those with pre-existing conditions.

“It is a matter of life and death, so they can be passionate, they can be upset, they can be angry and they can yell,” Hope Bond said.

Though there were many different views in the room, everyone agreed on their frustration with not being able to get the answers they need.

“Because nobody wants to give those answers to us, nobody has anything to say, except to call us names, to disregard our concerns. We are being reduced to nothing,” Bond said.

Those working for Rice took down everyone's information, along with their concerns. They also urged anyone with questions to come to Thursday night’s town hall in Florence at 6 p.m. at the library.

