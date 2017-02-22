Two Myrtle Beach firefighters awarded challenge coins for going - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Two Myrtle Beach firefighters awarded challenge coins for going extra mile

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Two firefighters were given challenge coins for going the extra mile for the community. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue) Two firefighters were given challenge coins for going the extra mile for the community. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two members of Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty following a traffic crash.

According to a post on the MBFR’s Facebook page, firefighter/paramedic Adam Wingard and firefighter/EMT Donald McDowell recently responded to a motor vehicle accident that involved a child.

Everyone was OK, but the crash required that the child’s car seat be discarded.

According to the post, the family couldn’t afford a replacement at the time, Wingard and McDowell gave them a car seat that MBFR had on hand for these types of situations.

For going the extra mile, the Grand Strand Medical Center presented the firefighters with a challenge coin, which are earned for a number of reasons by members of the military or para-military organizations like police and fire service.

Read the full post below:

