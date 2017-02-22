Two Myrtle Beach firefighters awarded challenge coins for going extra mile

Two firefighters were given challenge coins for going the extra mile for the community. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two members of Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty following a traffic crash.

According to a post on the MBFR’s Facebook page, firefighter/paramedic Adam Wingard and firefighter/EMT Donald McDowell recently responded to a motor vehicle accident that involved a child.

Everyone was OK, but the crash required that the child’s car seat be discarded.

According to the post, the family couldn’t afford a replacement at the time, Wingard and McDowell gave them a car seat that MBFR had on hand for these types of situations.

For going the extra mile, the Grand Strand Medical Center presented the firefighters with a challenge coin, which are earned for a number of reasons by members of the military or para-military organizations like police and fire service.

Read the full post below:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.