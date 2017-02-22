Another suspect in fatal 2015 Longs shooting pleads guilty to lesser charge

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Another one of the four suspects charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Longs in April 2015 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday.

Tommy Bell Jr. pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony, voluntary manslaughter, according to prosecutor Josh Holford. The offense is non-violent and carries a sentence of zero to 15 years in prison.

Judge Hyman sentenced Bell to 10 years, suspended to five years on probation, Holford said.

Last week, Gettie Levon Bellamy, another suspect in the case, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter after originally being charged with the murder of 18-year-old Quentin Reeves, who died after the shooting at the Party Shop in Longs.

“He was in the courtroom today and he admitted to shooting,” said Pamela McNeil, the mother of the victim. “He didn’t lie. He admitted to shooting my son.”

The other two suspects in the case, Lindsey Walton and Bradley Gore, Jr., are charged with murder and awaiting their court dates, according to court records.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.