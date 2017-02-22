FIRST ALERT: Record warmth to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Temperatures will be near or above record levels for the rest of the week.

Unusually warm and spring like weather will continue and even warm further through the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend.

Temperatures more common for mid and late Spring will continue as an unusually warm weather pattern remains in place the next several days.

A record high of 72 is likely in the Grand Strand on Thursday. The old record is 70 set back in 1955. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be within a few degrees of the records with afternoon highs in the middle and upper 70s.

Across the Pee Dee, temperatures will reach the middle and upper 70s on Thursday and warm to 80 or above by Friday and Saturday.

A cold front will briefly knock temperatures back down into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Sunday, however, another round of unseasonably warm weather is likely once again by the early and middle part of next week.