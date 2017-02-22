Enjoy discounts on National Margarita Day - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Enjoy discounts on National Margarita Day

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Source: Margaritaville Myrtle Beach Facebook page

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – On the rocks, frozen or with salt?

No matter the preference, everyone can bask in Wednesday being National Margarita Day.

In celebration of this auspicious occasion, here are a few places offering specials on this intoxicating (pun intended!) concoction.

Margaritaville: Enjoy a traditional margarita for $3.50

LandShark Bar and Grill: Margarita University starts at 4 p.m., and everyone will raise their glasses for the Great Margarita Toast at 5 p.m. Also, sample a traditional margarita for $3.50.

Nacho Hippo North Myrtle Beach: Enjoy live music by Alex Austin from 4 to 8 p.m., as well as the Blood Orange Sorbet Margarita. The location in The Market Common is closed for spring cleaning.

Burro Loco: Celebrate with $2.50 margaritas starting at 4 p.m. and live music at 5 p.m.

Fiesta Mexicana: There are $5 margaritas all day long.

