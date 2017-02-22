Horry County police seek identity of credit card fraud suspect - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County police seek identity of credit card fraud suspect

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
(Source: HCPD's Facebook post)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are on the search for a man who is wanted in connection to a credit card fraud, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Police are trying to identify the man in the photo. Anyone with information is asked to contact Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-8477.

