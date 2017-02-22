‘Crab Trap’ set to premiere in Myrtle Beach in March

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The “Crab Trap”, a short film by Shea Sizemore, will premiere at the Grand 14 Movie Theatre at Market Commons March 6 at 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., according to a media release.

The film premier will be open and free to the public.

Following each screening the producers Chip White and Jason McRae Smith, and actors Danny Vinson and Rebecca Koon will host a Q&A session to discuss the film.

"Crab Trap" was filmed on location in South Carolina at Murrells Inlet and Garden City with actors Danny Vinson as Thirsty, and featuring Grant Goodeve, Rebecca Koon, John Voldstad, Dave Blamy and Sophia Miller.

More information about the short film can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.