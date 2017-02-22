Firefighters respond to two-acre brush fire in Marion - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Firefighters respond to two-acre brush fire in Marion

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
(Source: Marion Rural Fire Department) (Source: Marion Rural Fire Department)
MARION, SC (WMBF) – Firefighters responded to a brush fire on Sherry Road in Marion Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Marion Rural Fire Department.

The two-acre brush fire is now controlled, Chief Billy Wallace said.

Brush 20, Brush 21, and Tanker 20 was on the scene.

